BREAKING NEWS: Cats Unveiled as Furry Overlords in Whisker-Led Coup
By: Tabby T. McScratch, Chief Correspondent for The Daily Meow
  
Classic Comedy: Lucy Takes Ballet Lessons
A new dance form is created.
  
Mork from Ork Claims UAP "Egg" as His Own
NewsNation's Egg Capture Is Actually Mork's Orkan Spaceship
  
Classic Comedy: Introducing Homey D. Clown
From In Living Color
  
LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson Replaced for Lack of Diversity, Succeeded by Trans Wheelchair Therian
Fire department actively recruiting the blind and paralyzed for full representation.
  
Biden Awards Lucifer the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Lucifer joins George Soros, Beelzebub, Charles Manson, and other notorious figures in receiving the coveted award.
  
2025 Quits: Calls It a Year
After one day on the job, 2025 decides to pack it in.
  
December 2024

DISCLOSURE AT LAST! Aliens Announce Their Presence in Viral Social Media Video!
Zog explains why we've had so many drone sightings recently, and more!
  
Federal Government Denies Everything About New Jersey Drone Swarms
Thy aren't ours. Ooops, yes they are. No, no they're not. Well, we're not sure.
  
The Real Reason Aliens Are Flying Drones Over New Jersey: NY Pizza and Philly Cheesesteaks
Mystery finally solved as aliens explain they chose New Jersey, of all places, for their nightly flyovers.
  
DMT Machine Elves Launch Boy Band
The ethereal beings from your wildest DMT journeys are swapping mysticism for microphones in their quest for chart-topping hits.
  
November 2024

