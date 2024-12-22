The Cheesy Reader
BREAKING NEWS: Cats Unveiled as Furry Overlords in Whisker-Led Coup
By: Tabby T. McScratch, Chief Correspondent for The Daily Meow
12 hrs ago
Cheesy Reader
Classic Comedy: Lucy Takes Ballet Lessons
A new dance form is created.
Jan 23
Cheesy Reader
Mork from Ork Claims UAP "Egg" as His Own
NewsNation's Egg Capture Is Actually Mork's Orkan Spaceship
Jan 19
Cheesy Reader
Classic Comedy: Introducing Homey D. Clown
From In Living Color
Jan 16
Cheesy Reader
LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson Replaced for Lack of Diversity, Succeeded by Trans Wheelchair Therian
Fire department actively recruiting the blind and paralyzed for full representation.
Jan 10
Cheesy Reader
Biden Awards Lucifer the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Lucifer joins George Soros, Beelzebub, Charles Manson, and other notorious figures in receiving the coveted award.
Jan 4
Cheesy Reader
2025 Quits: Calls It a Year
After one day on the job, 2025 decides to pack it in.
Jan 2
Cheesy Reader
December 2024
DISCLOSURE AT LAST! Aliens Announce Their Presence in Viral Social Media Video!
Zog explains why we've had so many drone sightings recently, and more!
Dec 22, 2024
Cheesy Reader
Federal Government Denies Everything About New Jersey Drone Swarms
Thy aren't ours. Ooops, yes they are. No, no they're not. Well, we're not sure.
Dec 19, 2024
Cheesy Reader
The Real Reason Aliens Are Flying Drones Over New Jersey: NY Pizza and Philly Cheesesteaks
Mystery finally solved as aliens explain they chose New Jersey, of all places, for their nightly flyovers.
Dec 11, 2024
Cheesy Reader
DMT Machine Elves Launch Boy Band
The ethereal beings from your wildest DMT journeys are swapping mysticism for microphones in their quest for chart-topping hits.
Dec 6, 2024
Cheesy Reader
November 2024
Funniest Comments on the New Jaguar Ad
"Hey Jaguar, blink twice if Blackrock is blackmailing you…"
Nov 25, 2024
Cheesy Reader
