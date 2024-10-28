The Cheesy Reader

Home
Tips
About

Welcome to The Cheesy Reader, where the only thing sharper than our wit is our cheddar! Prepare for a deliciously delightful dive into the absurd as we serve you the finest slices of satire, sprinkled with a dash of cheese. Whether you are here for our over-the-top takes on current events, our comically exaggerated life advice, or our skewering of everything woke (and beyond), we guarantee you’ll leave with a smile—and possibly a craving for nachos. So grab your favorite snack, settle in, and let’s make the world a little less serious (and a lot more gouda) together!

Why Subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Subscribe to The Cheesy Reader

No, it's not The Onion...our satire comes with cheese!

People

Cheesy Reader

@cheesyreader
The nose knows.
© 2025 Cheesy Reader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture