Mork from Ork, who has now reverted to baby form in his old age, has come forward to claim ownership of the mysterious UAP “egg” featured in a recent NewsNation UAP disclosure episode.

During a press conference held at an undisclosed location (rumored to be in Boulder, Colorado), Mork, fashionably dressed in OshKosh B'gosh and his trademark suspenders, addressed the media with a playful twinkle in his eye.

"Nanu Nanu!" he began, waving his chubby little hand. “I’m here to set the record straight about that so-called unidentified aerial phenomenon. It’s not just any egg; it’s my egg!”

According to Mork, the UAP egg is actually a piece of advanced Orkan technology, designed for interstellar travel and occasionally used for his favorite pastime: cosmic hide-and-seek.

“You know, when you’ve lived as long as I have and then revert to being a baby, you tend to forget where you parked your spaceship,” Mork said.

Mork’s ex-wife, Mindy, was on-hand to explain that the egg had been misplaced during a particularly intense game of intergalactic peekaboo with his son Gork, who recently graduated from college and physically appeared to be about 62. “I always did have trouble keeping track of my toys,” Mork admitted sheepishly as he dropped his pacifier. “Shazbot!”

The egg was also apparently the same one used for Mork and Mindy’s honeymoon trip to the pink frothy beaches of the planet Ork decades ago.

Mork and Mindy got married in 1980 and divorced in 2010. Mork's peculiar Orkan biology, which caused him to age backwards, added an extra layer of uniqueness to their human/alien marriage.

"I always joked that I was married to Benjamin Button's extraterrestrial cousin," Mindy would say. "When we first met, he had the wisdom of someone who’d lived for eons, but by the end of our marriage, he had the attention span of a toddler."

This reverse aging process created some truly bizarre situations. "You haven't lived until you've had to explain to your husband why he can't bring his favorite stuffed alien to a business dinner," Mindy recounted. "Or when he tried to negotiate our mortgage terms using Monopoly money because ‘it’s all currency somewhere in the universe.’"

Mork's backward journey through life eventually became too much for Mindy. "You try maintaining a mature relationship with someone who's literally unlearning how to tie his shoes," she remarked. "Our divorce felt less like a split and more like sending him back to daycare."

The tabloids, however, painted a different story of an unfaithful, cheating Mindy who had ultimately succumbed to the charms of another alien: Doctor Who. After years of rumors of sordid affairs with various forms of the Doctor, Mindy tied the knot with the 512th Doctor in 2019.

“In the end, I needed someone more mature,” Mindy told TMZ at the time. “You can’t get more mature than someone who’s lived a million years.”

Mork, now happy in daycare, has focused his senior years on his newest hobby of Easter egg painting.

