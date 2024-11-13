Note: You are subscribed to The Cheesy Reader satirical website because you subscribed to one of our sister publications. Thank you for your support!

Democrats across the nation are reeling from their unexpected loss to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. After years of emotionally bullying their political opponents, disowning friends and family members who dared to think differently, and relentlessly engaging in cancel culture, the left is struggling to comprehend how they have suddenly become the unpopular choice among voters.

“It’s just baffling,” said one distraught Democrat, a self-proclaimed anti-white-privilege activist who wished to remain anonymous for fear of being canceled themself. “We called them every name in the book: racist, Nazi, bigot, you name it. We even disowned our own relatives and got people fired from their jobs for having different opinions. How can they not see that we’re the side of joy and love?”

Many on the left are pointing fingers at social media platforms like Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) for their role in the election outcome. “We worked tirelessly to remove our own accounts removed from X to punish Elon Musk,” said a prominent progressive activist. “But somehow, that didn’t translate into votes for us. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Political analysts are attributing the Democratic loss to a variety of factors, including their inability to connect with working-class Americans, their extreme far-left policies, and their general unlikability. “It turns out that calling people names and trying to ruin their lives isn’t the best way to win friends and influence people,” said one expert in woke political psychology. “Who would’ve thought?”

One Democratic pollster noted that one Republican man did actually switch parties after being disowned, suggesting their “Disown All Trump Supporters” campaign initially had merit.

“We’ve all heard the case of Tom Jenkins, who actually did become a Harris supporter after his cousin Martha disowned him on TikTok. We thought for sure that disowning everybody who backed Trump would be a surefire way to get people to change their minds...well, it turns out, the data doesn’t back this up,” the tri-binary pollster explained, demonstrating a chart showing a growing divide between Democrats and non-Democrats, with one side labeled “kind, nice people” and the other side labeled “horrible Nazi fascist bigots.”

Ze continued: “Apparently, once you disown someone over politics, most people take that as a sign to walk away and give you a big middle finger, and they double down even further on their racist, Nazi bigotry. What madness! We thought most people would come groveling back to the Democrats, much like John Cusack holding up a big boombox in the rain from that 80s movie Say Anything. Why this has not happened yet, we cannot say. Perhaps there is a delayed effect.”

In the wake of their devastating election loss, Democrats are also struggling to understand how their beloved TikTok videos, filled with screeching rants and virtue signaling, failed to sway voters. "We spent hours creating these emotionally charged videos, screaming about how much we hate Trump and his supporters," said one disgruntled TikToker. "And we got so many likes and shares from our echo chamber! How can people not see how enlightened and superior we are?"

The left’s social media strategy, which largely consisted of shouting at strangers on the Internet, appears to have had little impact on the election’s outcome. "We thought that by screaming louder and being more obnoxious than everyone else, we would somehow win over the hearts and minds of the American people," said a dejected Democratic strategist. "But apparently, voters don’t appreciate being constantly lectured and yelled at by a bunch of self-righteous, out-of-touch elites."

Trump voters across the nation are expressing their genuine shock and disbelief at the Democrats’ unexpected loss, given their masterful use of emotional bullying and cancel culture. "I mean, who wouldn’t want to vote for a party that spends all day calling people names and ruining their lives for having different opinions?" remarked one Trump supporter with heavy sarcasm. "It’s a real mystery how they managed to lose."

Many Trump voters are also marveling at the left’s brilliant social media strategy of over-the-top online tantrums. "I can’t believe more people didn’t fall in love with their mature and persuasive arguments," said another voter, rolling their eyes. "The way they scream into their phones and lecture everyone about how enlightened and superior they are - it’s truly inspiring."

As the nation watches the left’s continued meltdown and lack of self-awareness, Trump voters are eagerly anticipating the next election cycle. "Please, Democrats, keep doubling down on your winning tactics of emotional bullying, cancel culture, and cringeworthy TikTok videos," pleaded one voter with a wink. "We can’t wait to see you snatch defeat from the jaws of victory once again in 2028!"

Surprisingly, Democrats are shockingly displaying a complete lack of self-awareness and are instead doubling down on their failed tactics. "If anything, we need to be even louder and more obnoxious than before," declared one defiant TikToker. "We’ll just keep screaming until everyone agrees with us or blocks us on social media!"

Rather than reflecting on their approach and considering a change in strategy, the left is convinced that their screeching TikTok videos and online meltdowns are the key to future success. “We just need to be more persistent in our virtue signaling and name-calling," insisted a Democratic strategist who identifies as a therian, or animal spirit. “If we keep canceling people and ruining their lives for having different opinions, eventually they’ll have no choice but to vote for us!”

As the rest of the nation watches in disbelief, Democrats remain steadfast in their commitment to emotional bullying, cancel culture, and cringeworthy social media antics.

“We’ll show them,” vowed one shaved head influencer who tattooed her entire head blue after Trump won. “We’ll just keep screeching until we get our way, no matter how many people we alienate in the process. It’s the only way to ensure that our side - the side of joy, love, and tolerance - emerges victorious in the end.”

