Washington, DC — After the White House denied that Jeffrey Epstein was alive and living as President Trump’s body double (as reported by the Cheesy Reader yesterday), Trump shocked the world by announcing that the body double “conspiracy theory” was indeed true.

“Look, folks, I have the best body doubles. Everybody says so. Epstein? He did a tremendous job—better hair than me, frankly. But lately, folks, not so good. He’s gotten lazy, very lazy—just not the same energy. So, he’s fired. That’s it. We’re bringing in someone who can actually do the job. Epstein’s out.”

As reported by the Cheesy Reader, sources say Donald Trump had fully embraced the art of delegation, spending his days golfing at undisclosed resorts while his trusty body double—none other than Epstein—handled all the exhausting presidential duties and, inconveniently, the assassination attempts.

Witnesses claim Trump’s only real concern lately had been deciding between lobster or steak for dinner, while Epstein, clad in an unnervingly convincing combover, took incoming phone calls, political heat, and the occasional flying shoe.

However, as Trump supporters grew increasingly angry at the fake President Trump denying Epstein’s escapades as a hoax, the wheels fell off the charade. Still, calling Trump supporters “weaklings” was not the last straw.

Trump Turns on Epstein

The real Trump finally decided to out Epstein after the Pedophile Pretend President sent out a Truth Social post proclaiming the virtues of Whoopi Goldberg and the cast of the View, in their episode on how Republican policies allegedly inflame menopause symptoms:

Wow! Just watched THE VIEW (can you believe it?!)—Whoopi Goldberg and the ladies actually did a TREMENDOUS job today, talking about menopause! Very brave!! Some say Republican policies make it worse—who knew? Maybe they have a point! (Melania says hot flashes are NO JOKE.) Joy Behar was almost funny. Even Sunny was SUNNY! Maybe I should go on the show—give them a real ratings boost! Great work, Whoopi & crew—almost as good as The Apprentice (not quite) but better than CNN! Keep talking about the REAL issues, ladies! #MenopauseMatters #TruthSocial #VeryFairShow — DJT

Epstein (as Trump) was also apparently seen hitting on Melania at a “VERY BORING” press luncheon the real Trump wanted to avoid, apparently sending the true president into an apoplectic fit.

“I finally had it,” said the real Trump. “I get the attraction for Melania, but Whoopi? SAD.”

President Trump revealed the news in a press conference held at the White House, with a visibly agitated Epstein-Trump lookalike standing nearby. “You’re fired!” Trump boomed as he pointed to the pedophile.

“But I don’t want to goooo!!!” the Epstein-Trump screamed as Secret Service whisked him away to God knows where. “I’m the real Trump! He’s the imposter!”

As Secret Service handcuffed and took the lookalike president away, President Trump was seen with an uncharacteristic smirk, leaving conspiracy theorists to wonder if the real Trump was actually taken, and Epstein was now in full control of the country.

