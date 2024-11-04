Stupid Sexy Sauron, aka the Dark Lord, has endorsed Kamala Harris.

In a desperate attempt to secure last-minute celebrity endorsements for her 2024 presidential bid, Vice President Kamala Harris has expanded her search for support to include an eclectic mix of fictional characters and cartoons from various universes. With her pool of willing celebrity endorsers seemingly exhausted, Harris has set her sights on a new demographic: the icons of our childhood.

According to inside sources, Harris has secretly met with not only Disney princesses but also with the likes of Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, and even the cast of The Office. Harris has also been spotted in clandestine meetings with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and even SpongeBob SquarePants.

One anonymous informant claims to have overheard Harris offering Squidward Tentacles a high-ranking position in her administration in exchange for his public support. Critics argue that this unorthodox approach to campaigning may backfire, as many of these cartoon characters have a history of unpredictable behavior and a penchant for attracting trouble.

However, Harris remains undeterred, believing that the widespread appeal and admiration for these fictional icons will translate into a groundswell of support among voters.

In a shocking twist, Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly also enlisted the help of the Dark Lord Sauron, in the guise of Annatar, to aid her in her 2024 presidential campaign. According to inside sources, Harris has struck a deal with the nefarious ruler of Mordor, tasking him with using his immense power and knowledge of the dark arts to dig up dirt on her political opponents and even curse them to hinder their campaigns.

The controversial Sauron, also dubbed “Stupid Sexy Sauron” by Rings of Power fans, has become an object of “thirst” for many lustful Reddit fans, who find him irresistibly attractive in his long blond hair and elven attire. It’s these fans that Harris hopes to win over, although some critics suggest Sauron was sexier in Halbrand form.

“I have chosen to endorse Kamala Harris in her quest for the presidency because I see in her the potential for great power and the ability to bring about significant change,” said Sauron, in a rare public statement. “Her determination and cunning, combined with my own vast knowledge and resources, will make for a formidable alliance that will reshape the political landscape of this realm. Together, we shall forge a new era of prosperity and dominance, crushing all who dare to stand in our way. She’s…precious.”

Sauron also gave Harris a large ruby red ring as a presidential “gift.”

Critics argue that this unholy alliance may backfire, as Sauron’s true intentions could ultimately prove disastrous for Harris and the nation. However, the desperate candidate remains undeterred, believing that the Dark Lord’s assistance will give her an unbeatable edge in the race for the White House.

While some may question the wisdom of relying on such a diverse array of fictional characters to bolster her campaign, Harris remains confident that this unconventional strategy will pay off. After all, in a political landscape as surreal and unpredictable as the one we currently find ourselves in, perhaps a team of animated and literary endorsers is exactly what a candidate needs to win in 2024.

In a surprise move, Donald Trump has also secured the endorsements of several fictional characters in response, including Shazam and the wise and powerful wizard Gandalf, who cited Trump’s “unwavering commitment to justice and his ability to rally the forces of good against the darkness” as the reason for his support. Gandalf also discussed his successful campaigns against invading balrogs and orc migrants as one of the reasons he backs Trump, saying simply: “You shall not pass!”.

