Note: We are very upset over the deaths of Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Racoon. There is nothing funny about that. However, one of the purposes of satire is to show how ridiculous people can get. With this in mind, we dedicate the following satirical piece to Peanut and Fred.

Albany, NY — In a drastic move that’s left both wildlife enthusiasts and casual park-goers scratching their heads, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) has eradicated every last squirrel and raccoon in the Empire State in a radical bid to stop “the rabies menace.” The military-style operation, dubbed “Operation Nutcracker,” occurred over the weekend in a surprise attack on rodent wildlife.

According to NYDEC spokesperson Bucky Blunders, this drastic action comes in response to “an alarming uptick in sightings of squirrels wearing cowboy hats and tiny bandanas.” Blunders emphasized that rabies is serious business, escalating this operation to “military intervention levels.”

“As we saw with the covid pandemic, early isolation of the virus is essential to saving lives. Therefore, we deployed a total ‘no rabies’ strategy to remove the virus entirely from the wildlife population. “The squirrels and racoons are just the beginning.”

The NYDEC plans to destroy all potential rabies-killing wildlife in stages, culminating in a final push against ferrets and guinea pigs.

In the first phase of Operation Nutcracker, NYDEC enlisted a fleet of unmanned aerial drones equipped with custom-made “Nutbombs.” These peanut butter bombs have been specially engineered to target highly populated squirrel territories.

In addition to the aerial assault, NYDEC special task forces were equipped with state-of-the-art flamethrowers and directed energy weapons.

One ranger, clad in leather and safety goggles, proclaimed, “When you introduce fire to nature, you’re basically giving rabies a barbecue party.”

Leveraging state-of-the-art robot technology, the agency also employed battle drones to patrol urban areas to deliver devastating strikes directly to raccoon hangouts such as garbage bins and dumpsters.

After a few hours of intense battle, NYDEC forces had successfully eliminated the vast majority of the state’s rodent and raccoon population. But the agency says there is more to come.

As if flexing their military might wasn’t enough, rumblings within the agency suggest that the DEC is also considering the use of tactical nuclear options.

“We cannot risk the possibility of any drop of rabies existing in New York state. It’s a public health threat,” stated Blunders during a recent press conference. “When we need to go nuclear, we’ll go nuclear. We’re not called the Empire State for nothing.”

As animal lovers protested against what has now been dubbed the War on Squirrels, activists have been pressing for accountability.

On Sunday, a group of 100 squirrel activists stormed the NYDEC headquarters. Allegedly, after they broke into the inner sanctum, they found a disheveled man in a wrinkled khaki green uniform, a faded camouflage hat, and a scruffy beard.

“I don’t think the gopher knows what he's in for,” the man was heard saying to himself as they broke into the room, decorated like a golf course caddy shack.

Then he pointed a gun at the activists, shouting: “Gunga. Gunga-galunga!”

Fortunately, a large hoe that was hanging on the wall accidentally fell on the man’s head, knocking him out and avoiding further bloodshed.

It turns out the secret leader of the NYDEC was none other than the infamous Carl Spackler, who had previously been arrested multiple times for blowing up golf courses to destroy the gopher population. He had somehow wormed his way into the NYDEC after changing his identity.

Still, the NYDEC has decided to continue its plan of rodent eradication under Spackler’s leadership.

“While we recognize that Spackler has a criminal past, we stand by him,” Blunders stated. “We are the closest we’ve ever been to destroying rabies forever thanks to his visionary strategy.”

Disclaimer: This article is intended for satirical purposes only. No squirrels, raccoons, or Bill Murray characters were harmed in the writing of this piece.

Contribute to Peanut’s and Fred’s GoFundMe.

Share

Tip Jar