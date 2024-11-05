Note: The following piece is satire, inspired by Nate Silver’s 2024 election calculations.

New York, NY - In an unprecedented display of statistical overkill, Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight has run its election prediction model a staggering 1 gigatrillion times to finally arrive at a Harris victory over Trump, with a razor-thin margin of 49.9998% to 49.9997%.

After Nate Silver's exhaustive 1 gigatrillion simulations, a minuscule 0.0005% of the vote remained for write-in protest votes for Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon.

“We knew it would be close, but we were determined to leave no stone unturned, no decimal place unexamined,” said Silver, visibly exhausted from the Herculean computational effort. “Our servers have been running non-stop for months, powered by the tears of disappointed pollsters and the hopes of anxious Democrats everywhere.”

The final result was met with a mix of relief and disbelief by political observers. “I mean, it’s Harris, right? So that’s good,” said one shell-shocked commentator.

”But 1 gigatrillion simulations? Couldn’t they have just flipped a coin and saved us all the trouble?”

Critics argue that the exercise was ultimately futile, as the infinitesimally small margin of victory is essentially meaningless. “It’s like saying you’re 99.99999% sure the sun will rise tomorrow,” quipped one statistician. “It’s technically possible that it won’t, but do you really need a supercomputer to tell you that?”

Climate change activists were apoplectic over the environmental impact of Silver’s computational excess, claiming the massive power consumption of 1 gigatrillion simulations likely single-handedly accelerated global warming by several decades.

“The carbon footprint of this stunt is so large, it could be seen from space,” fumed one activist, gesturing wildly at a graph of soaring atmospheric CO2 levels. “We might as well just hand the planet over to the dinosaurs and call it a day.” The activists demanded that Silver offset his emissions by planting a tree for every trillion simulations run, a feat that would require the takeover of several continents to accomplish.

Silver remains unapologetic, insisting that his team’s dedication to precision is what sets FiveThirtyEight apart. “We’re not here to make friends or win popularity contests,” he said. “We’re here to give the American people the most accurate, if not the most practical, election predictions possible.”

As for what this means for the future of election forecasting, Silver is already planning for 2028. “Harnessing the fusion power of the sun, we'll be running our models on a quintrillion simulations next time,” he said, a glint of madness in his eye. “And if that’s not enough, we’ll go to the next level. We won’t stop until we’ve achieved perfect certainty, or until the heat death of the universe, whichever comes first.”

