In a stunning display of alleged intolerance that has left the local community reeling, a non-binary couple attended a Halloween party dressed as a “normal” heterosexual couple.

The pair, whose identities remain undisclosed to protect them from the inevitable social media shaming, reportedly arrived at the event donning traditional male and female attire, complete with stereotypical gendered accessories.

At a local Halloween party organized at the trendy industrial-style warehouse-turned-art-colony called The Breadbox, the bold statement immediately caused a stir. The Halloween attire was as follows: The individual “assigned male at birth” donned a tailored suit, complete with a crisp white shirt and a retro bow tie. They finished off the look with polished leather shoes and a stylish fedora, exuding an air of classic masculinity.

Their partner, “assigned female at birth,” opted for a stunning floor-length evening gown in a deep, rich shade of red. The dress hugged their curves, with a sweetheart neckline and delicate lace accents, embodying traditional femininity. They completed the ensemble with glamorous high heels, intricate earrings, and a matching clutch. A wig of auburn tresses covered up their usual purple and blue dyed pixie cut.

Together, they presented a picture of conventional heteronormative romance, their outfits meticulously crafted to challenge societal expectations and spark conversation. However, the reaction was mixed.

“Bold,” stated Jeremiah Halfington, a local gossip columnist. “I haven’t seen fashion this provocative since Lady Gaga’s meat suit.”

Unfortunately, the traditional attire caused reactions among many party goers, causing the event organizers to post a trigger warning at the front door:

“Warning: This event may contain depictions of traditional gender roles and expressions. Enter at your own discretion.”

As the night wore on, however, the traditional couple’s presence became increasingly unsettling for many attendees. Several partygoers were seen vomiting in corners before making a hasty exit.

The hosts, overwhelmed by the barrage of complaints, reluctantly asked the “normal” couple to leave the event. Undeterred, the pair took their departure in stride, retiring to the local Denny’s to indulge in a hearty late-night breakfast, their traditional attire a stark contrast to the bewildered stares of the restaurant’s patrons.

The fallout continues.

“I was utterly traumatized,” exclaimed one party attendee, who requested anonymity. “The sight of them holding hands, acting like a regular cisgender duo—it was like a scene straight out of a dystopian nightmare.”

The couple’s daring choice to masquerade as conventional partners has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with many arguing that their actions mock the tireless efforts of LGBTQIA+ activists fighting for visibility and acceptance.

“This is nothing short of a blatant act of treason against the queer community,” declared prominent activist Rainbøw Wølf. “By parading around as heterosexual normies, this couple is effectively spitting on the sacrifices made by those who came before them.”

Several party attendees have launched a class-action lawsuit against the couple for “emotional distress.” A coalition of local activist groups has also started a petition to ban “triggering” heteronormative displays at future Halloween parties.

In a brief statement released through their legal representation, the couple defended their decision, asserting that they “should be allowed to express themselves in whatever manner they deem fit, even if it means temporarily embracing socially constructed gender roles.”

The incident has sparked a heated debate about the true purpose of Halloween, with some arguing that it is an opportunity to challenge societal norms, while others contend that it is simply a chance to engage in lighthearted fun.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of this provocative incident, the non-binary couple’s Halloween costume choice will undoubtedly be etched in history as either a valiant stand against conformity or a disgraceful abandonment of their community’s principles.

In the meantime, the couple’s unexpected visit to Denny’s has sparked a new wave of controversy, with rumors circulating about a forthcoming protest organized by local activists outside the restaurant. Some speculate that the demonstration will be in response to the couple’s alleged ordering of the “All-American Slam” breakfast, a menu item that seemingly reinforces traditional gender roles as well as American exceptionalism.

