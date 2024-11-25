The scowling, unhappy people in the new Jaguar ad sure aren’t having a laugh, but YouTube commenters are. Here are some funny comments (in italics) about Jaguar’s failed “exuberant” marketing campaign:

Here is the top comment:

The only thing brave about this ad is to leave the comments section on.....

Followed closely by:

you're selling cars to rich people, not the TellyTubbies.

Good point. Maybe this ad is the end result of adults who grew up on that creepy kids’ show?

Someone also wants to know what the advertisement is selling:

I'm sorry what exactly are we trying to sell with this ad? Elevators, rocks, or being gay on Mars?

Did the ad team even know?

"Are you sure this will help us sell more cars?"

"Cars?"

Regardless, many are predicting Jaguar’s demise:

Jaguar's pronouns are Was/Were.

…

A moment of silence for the shareholders.

…

Copy nothing? Except bud lights quarterly reports

…

Are you guys suicidal? There is help you know.

Some speculate that external pressure might be a contributing factor:

Hey Jaguar, blink twice if Blackrock is blackmailing you…

Others referenced the British sitcom The IT Crowd”

"Hello, Jaguar. This is Moss. Have you tried turning it off and on again?"

A common theme was that the video looks more like a fashion ad:

Who went "this will sell many cars"? looks more like a fashion brand for the mentally unstable

…

Zoolander 3 look amazing…

Perhaps the ad would work better for Tesla?

I would think these are the folks driving Cybertrucks.

One commenter questioned if the ad were actually a parody:

This looks like a parody video mocking all things that are wrong with current advertising trends. Like, I can’t actually believe someone was serious about this

And here’s a commenter with a deep, existential question regarding the messaging:

If you get rid of “ordinary”, how do you define its opposite?? For something to be “non-ordinary”, or for it to exist, you need to have the blueprint of something that is ordinary to compare it to. By “deleting ordinary” you w— omfg never mind

And a savvy visitor pointed out the flawed damage control:

“Sir nobody likes our rebrand and our ad, what shall we do?”

CEO: let’s just call everyone who hates it “bigots” that will help.

One person actually tried to like it:

I actually really like this new direction Jaguar is taking...

No, no. Sorry, I tried but I just can't.

And perhaps our favorite, a Lord of the Rings reference:

In the words of Saruman, "So, you have chosen death".

And finally, we couldn’t go without a Sprockets reference:

Now is the time on Sprockets when we dance!! Touch my monkey! Love my monkey! Jordache!...I mean Jaguar!

Share

TIp Jar