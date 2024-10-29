Note: The following article is a satire. No actual Donald Trumps are quoted.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared that he wishes more people would take him seriously as the possible reincarnation of Adolf Hitler.

“Anyone who went to Madison Square Garden knows I’m not a Nazi, given all the Jews that were there. We love Jews. Jews are great. More Jews, please. But what irks me is that no-one actually believes I really could be a Hitler. I mean, they say I’m Hitler, but they don’t really mean it. It’s a joke.”

Trump made these statements on the Call Me Daddy sex podcast, where he attempted to reach younger voters and Baby Boomers trying to pretend to be young by listening to hipster sex podcasts.

During the conversation, Trump was asked how he felt about being compared to Hitler by his former political adversary, Hillary Clinton.

“You know, when I said ‘lock her up’ in the 2016 election, I was just trash talking. Hillary knows this. After all, has she been actually locked up? No, and what a shame. Actually, she should be in jail, but it’s probably torture enough for her to be married to Bill while he’s still ogling all the young meat with his hollowed out Skeletor eyes.”

Trump insisted that Hillary wasn’t actually serious when she compared his Madison Square Garden rally to a 1930s Nazi rally.

“See, when the Democrats call me Hitler and post all these memes that Republicans are Nazis, they don’t really mean it. Everyone knows it, we all know it,” he said. “The Democrats are just talking shit because Kamala Harris doesn’t have a brain. She’s something, isn’t she? How she says nothing while saying everything.”

Trump waved his hands in the air to mimic the movements of Kamala Harris.

“But do the Democrats really believe I have the malicious charisma and vicious cruelty of Adolf Hitler? Sadly, no,” he continued. “The truth is, the Democrats – and this includes Hillary - don’t think I have what it takes. Not just to be president, but to be Hitler. Or a really scary, bad-ass fascist like Mussolini. Nazi? Fascist, can’t keep them straight. Maybe if I’m lucky, they’ll make something stick with a reference to Pol Pot or something.”

Trump pointed to all the memes out there with swastikas and Nazi symbols attempting to scare voters into voting for Democrats: “Not one of these Nazi memes talks about my great orator skills or attempts to ban my book Art of the Deal as the next Mein Kampf.”

He continued: “I realize that every time the Democrats go overboard with the Nazi analogies, I get a few more votes by fed-up independents, but is it worth the assault to my dignity?”

Trump sighed.

“I even have a great quote in Art of the Deal they could take out of context about China. I wrote: ‘I've read hundreds of books about China over the decades. I know the Chinese. I've made a lot of money with the Chinese. I understand the Chinese mind.’” Trump paused for effect and then raised his right hand in a mock Nazi salute. “I mean, China. CHYNA. Is that not Mein Kampf enough for everyone?”

Trump lamented that even Melania did not take him seriously as a potential Hitler figure.

“Sometimes, you know, Melania and I try to mix things up in the bedroom, you know, spice things up,” Trump explained (after all, this was a sex podcast). “And one day I walked into our luxurious master bedroom with gold fittings, all decked out in Nazi uniform and a Hitler mustache, carrying a short bullwhip, and you know what Melania did? She laughed at me. Laughed! She said, ‘Take that off! You look silly!’”

Tears welled up in Trump’s eyes in a brief and shocking moment of humility.

“I know it’s obvious that I don’t have what it takes to murder millions of people. The illegals, I just want to deport them back to their homelands,” Trump explained. “Actually corralling them up into camps and murdering them would be too messy. I hate germs. I’m a germaphobe. I hate murder and death.”

Trump dabbed his eyes with a small handkerchief embroidered with the letters DJT in gold. He then stated: “It’s like everyone can see into my soul and they know that underneath all the big talk, I’m just a softy on the inside.”

Trump then brightened up for a moment. “On the plus side, because I’m not really Hitler, I can enjoy this delicious knish I just picked up at the corner deli. I love knishes. Could eat them all day. Knishes and Big Macs. Jewish pastry is the best. Gotta love the Jews. God bless the Jews.”

Trump chomped happily on his knish as the podcast ended.

In related news, Kamala Harris is said to be furious that no-one really believes she could be Aunty Entity from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

Share

Tip Jar