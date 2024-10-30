Note: You are subscribed to The Cheesy Reader satirical website because you subscribed to one of our sister publications. Thank you for your support!

In a stunning turn of events, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come clean about their approach to public health guidelines, admitting that they simply make things up as they go along.

The shocking revelation came during a press conference where the CDC director stated, “Data isn’t inclusive, it’s exclusive by nature. We believe in equity and accessibility for all, so we’ve decided to forego the use of data in our decision-making process.”

The admission has sent shockwaves through the scientific community and left millions of Americans questioning the validity of the CDC’s recommendations, including pandemic-era mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Critics argue that the CDC’s new approach to public health is irresponsible and could lead to widespread confusion and mistrust in the medical community. However, supporters of the decision lauded the agency for their commitment to inclusivity and equity, arguing that data-driven approaches have historically marginalized certain populations.

DEI activists praised the move by explaining that any reliance on objective, double-blinded studies that aren’t run by pharmaceutical corporations is a form of white privilege. “The white man’s science is actually colonialism,” stated They Johnson, a nonbinary vaccine access activist. “Data is discriminatory.”

But the CDC admission is seen as a small win by the health freedom movement. CDC critics have been claiming for years now that the CDC just made up rules during the covid pandemic, such as the 6-foot distance rule.

“I’m relieved they are finally coming clean,” said Jane Winter, a raw milk influencer and anti-vaccine activist. “But they still don’t explain why, for example, they think it’s OK to shoot up kids or adults with multiple vaccines at once without any extensive studies to verify this is safe, especially when so many people these days have pre-existing conditions and are on multiple forms of medication.”

But when asked about the controversial recommendation to allow individuals to receive more than one type of vaccine at a time, the CDC director doubled down, saying, “Who are we to limit people’s access to life-saving vaccines? If someone wants to get 500 shots in one day, we say go for it! We’re all about choice and personal freedom here at the CDC.”

The CDC director also highlighted their new program, a drive-through vaccination and abortion clinic model where patients can get a “mega booster” of 100 different vaccines plus an abortion shot all in one. The kids’ version, the “Vax-and-Snack Pack,” comes with a cute toy syringe and a vegan cookie.

As the nation grapples with this shocking admission, one thing remains clear: the CDC is determined to forge a new path in public health, one that prioritizes feelings over facts and ideology over evidence. In the words of the director: "We’re not just saving lives; we’re saving lives equitably."

